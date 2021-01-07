Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Pilot

54,459 KM

Details Description Features

$30,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L w-RES

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L w-RES

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 6531943
  2. 6531943
Contact Seller

$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

54,459KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6531943
  • Stock #: US6235
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H84HB506331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,459 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Honda Pilot Black EX-L w/Rear Entertainment System AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Whitby Oshawa Honda

2020 Honda Civic LX ...
 315 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Insight T...
 248 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic EX ...
 289 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

Call Dealer

855-666-XXXX

(click to show)

855-666-1772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory