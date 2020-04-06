Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson SE | Pano Sunroof | Blind Spot

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson SE | Pano Sunroof | Blind Spot

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,333KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4861473
  • Stock #: 375895
  • VIN: KM8J33A43HU375895
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Includes Pano Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Leather Interior, Winter Wheels, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, Power Seats, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Xenon Headlights, Rain/Light Sensor, Split-folding Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, and MUCH more. Colour: Burgundy Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Xenon Headlights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

