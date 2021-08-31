Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

98,950 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

SE AWD

Location

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

98,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8032987
  • Stock #: AS8868
  • VIN: KM8J3CA48HU581097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 98,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21334 kilometers below market average! 2017 Hyundai Tucson Blue Metallic SE AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive I4 Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!, AWD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

