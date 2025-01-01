2017 Hyundai Veloster

Menu
Manual! Turbo! Fun to Drive! Good on Gas! Lets GO! Top Features Premium Dimension Audio Navigation System Rear View Camera Push Button Start Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Leather Interior Sunroof and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Details Description Features

12092905

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Used
73,097KM
VIN KMHTC6AE8HU304517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # UU86449
  • Mileage 73,097 KM

Vehicle Description

Manual! Turbo! Fun to Drive! Good on Gas! Let's GO!

Top Features

Premium Dimension Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Push Button Start
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Leather Interior
Sunroof

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

