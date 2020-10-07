Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Prime Time AVENGER

0 KM

Details Description

$20,971

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,971

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2017 Prime Time AVENGER

2017 Prime Time AVENGER

26BH

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Prime Time AVENGER

26BH

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 5919837
  2. 5919837
  3. 5919837
  4. 5919837
  5. 5919837
  6. 5919837
  7. 5919837
  8. 5919837
  9. 5919837
  10. 5919837
Contact Seller

$20,971

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5919837
  • Stock #: 5673A
  • VIN: 5ZT2AVRB2HB915762

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

*USED* 2017 Prime Time Avenger 26BH Travel Trailer Sleeps up to 10 Standard Package Power Awning Freestanding Dinette (4 Chairs) 3-Burner Stove Oven Contact Owasco RV for more details: 905-697-0678 Please note that product information, pricing and photos are as accurate as possible. Prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. All noted Canadian dollars are subject to applicable Licensing fees and Taxes.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2020 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 4,500 KM
$52,500 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A3 2.0T Ko...
 30,158 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 300 3....
 51,305 KM
$15,488 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory