2017 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5 Outdoorsman

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5 Outdoorsman

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 4697247
  2. 4697247
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,112KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4697247
  • Stock #: US3133
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT9HS545112
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 29512 kilometers below market average! 2017 Ram 1500 Blue SLT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT Priced to bring you the Best Value. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Block Heater
  • Console
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio

