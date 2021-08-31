Menu
2017 RAM 1500

63,000 KM

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
Rebel

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8032981
  • Stock #: US9014
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT9HS835560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 28639 kilometers below market average! 2017 Ram 1500 White Rebel 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel

