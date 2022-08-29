$20,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
905-666-2628
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
Location
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
905-666-2628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
212,105KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9286366
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT6HS744883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,105 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4