$15,988+ tax & licensing
905-579-0010
2017 Subaru Impreza
2.0L Safety Included! Clean CarFax!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$15,988
- Listing ID: 10498452
- Stock #: opc604462
- VIN: 4S3GKAU60H3604462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lithium Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,297 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Included! Clean CarFax!
Top Features
Adaptive Cruise Control
Push button Start
Navigation System
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Premium Harman Kardon Audio
Leather Interior
and so much more!
Vehicle Features
