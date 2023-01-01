Menu
2017 Subaru Impreza

176,297 KM

Details Description Features

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2017 Subaru Impreza

2017 Subaru Impreza

2.0L Safety Included! Clean CarFax!

2017 Subaru Impreza

2.0L Safety Included! Clean CarFax!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

176,297KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10498452
  Stock #: opc604462
  VIN: 4S3GKAU60H3604462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lithium Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc604462
  • Mileage 176,297 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Included! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
Push button Start
Navigation System
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Premium Harman Kardon Audio
Leather Interior

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

