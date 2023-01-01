$25,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Toyota RAV4
XLE
2017 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
905-668-4792
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
96,821KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3RFREV7HW643290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,821 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
AWD
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Whitby Toyota
2018 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 71,894 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota C-HR LE 48,222 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential 117,375 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Email Whitby Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
Call Dealer
905-668-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Whitby Toyota
905-668-4792
2017 Toyota RAV4