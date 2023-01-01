Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Tundra

194,824 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Toyota

905-668-4792

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tundra

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus

Location

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

Contact Seller

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
194,824KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10127640
  • Stock #: 32492A
  • VIN: 5TFCY5F19HX022195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blazing Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,824 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD DOUBLE CAB LONG

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Whitby Toyota

2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 214,500 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE
 70,737 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 26,192 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Whitby Toyota

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

Call Dealer

905-668-XXXX

(click to show)

905-668-4792

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory