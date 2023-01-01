Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0L Autobahn! Clean CarFax! Safety Included! Top Features Rear View Camera Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Digital Cockpit Steering Wheel Control Drive Mode Selector Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2017 Volkswagen Golf

63,755 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 2.0L Autobahn! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

2017 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 2.0L Autobahn! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

63,755KM
Used
VIN 3VW4T7AU8HM017525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tornado Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc017525
  • Mileage 63,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Autobahn! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Top Features

Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Digital Cockpit
Steering Wheel Control
Drive Mode Selector
Alloy Wheels

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2017 Volkswagen Golf