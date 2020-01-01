Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 4DR DSG 1.8 TSI COMFORTLINE 4MOTION

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 4447101
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,347KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4447101
  • Stock #: 544924
  • VIN: 3VW017AUXHM544924
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
4MOTION, One Owner & Clean CarFax!!!

Come check out our 2017 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 2.0L TSI Comfortline!! This wagon includes the Convenience Package and comes with a Stunning Platinum Grey Metallic Exterior on a Gorgeous Titan Black Interior, Won’t Last Long – Hurry in Today!!! This model comes with Amazing features such as: Panoramic Power Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heater Mirrors, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Composition Media, Split-folding Rear Seats, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Steering Wheel Controls, KESSY Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and much more!!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Comfort
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

