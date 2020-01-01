2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
4MOTION, One Owner & Clean CarFax!!!
Come check out our 2017 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 2.0L TSI Comfortline!! This wagon includes the Convenience Package and comes with a Stunning Platinum Grey Metallic Exterior on a Gorgeous Titan Black Interior, Won’t Last Long – Hurry in Today!!! This model comes with Amazing features such as: Panoramic Power Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heater Mirrors, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Composition Media, Split-folding Rear Seats, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Steering Wheel Controls, KESSY Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and much more!!
