4MOTION, One Owner & Clean CarFax!!!



Come check out our 2017 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 2.0L TSI Comfortline!! This wagon includes the Convenience Package and comes with a Stunning Platinum Grey Metallic Exterior on a Gorgeous Titan Black Interior, Won’t Last Long – Hurry in Today!!! This model comes with Amazing features such as: Panoramic Power Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heater Mirrors, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Composition Media, Split-folding Rear Seats, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Steering Wheel Controls, KESSY Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and much more!!



Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!



*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Safety Fog Lights

Passenger Airbag

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Windows

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Adaptive Cruise Control

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof Comfort Dual Climate Control

Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera

Leatherette Interior

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Driver Side Airbag

