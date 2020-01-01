Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

67,234 KM

Details

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack 1.8L TSI Alltrack

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack 1.8L TSI Alltrack

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

67,234KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6272079
  • Stock #: 519323
  • VIN: 3VWH17AU9HM519323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 519323
  • Mileage 67,234 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Clean CarFax! Loaded w/ All Options! Top Features Sunroof Rearview Camera Adaptive Cruise Controls KESSY Keyless Access w/Push Button Start Blind Spot Detection Navigation System Drive Mode Selector Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bi-Xenon Headlights and SO much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

