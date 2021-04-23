2017 Volkswagen Golf

$15,988 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 4 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7011056

7011056 Stock #: 044145

044145 VIN: 3VW117AU0HM044145

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 044145

Mileage 58,443 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.