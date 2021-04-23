Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Golf

58,443 KM

Details Description Features

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 7011056
  2. 7011056
  3. 7011056
  4. 7011056
  5. 7011056
  6. 7011056
  7. 7011056
  8. 7011056
  9. 7011056
  10. 7011056
  11. 7011056
  12. 7011056
  13. 7011056
  14. 7011056
  15. 7011056
  16. 7011056
  17. 7011056
  18. 7011056
  19. 7011056
  20. 7011056
  21. 7011056
  22. 7011056
Contact Seller

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

58,443KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7011056
  • Stock #: 044145
  • VIN: 3VW117AU0HM044145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 044145
  • Mileage 58,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof! Rare Manual! Off Lease Trade In! Top Features Sunroof Rearview Camera Blind Spot Detection KESSY Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Fog Lights Bluetooth and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2013 Mercedes-Benz S...
 18,000 KM
$86,600 + tax & lic
2020 Jayco Eagle 330...
 0 KM
$58,000 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 51,156 KM
$38,500 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory