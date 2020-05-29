Menu
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 1.4L TSI Trendline+

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  • 133,075KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5136134
  • Stock #: 214253
  • VIN: 3VW2B7AJ0HM214253
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Clean CarFax! 4 New Tires, New Brakes, & Very Well Kept! Top Features Rearview Camera Tinted Windows Bluetooth Satellite Radio Climate Control Cruise Control Heated Seats and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Safety
  • Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior

