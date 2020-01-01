Menu
2018 Acura RDX

SH-AWD

2018 Acura RDX

SH-AWD

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,483KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4443846
  • Stock #: US2642
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H54JL800459
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1216 kilometers below market average!

2018 Acura RDX White Diamond Pearl Tech SH-AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V

Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information System warning, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!"


No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!


Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms well built, high quality and very satisfied come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

