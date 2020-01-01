300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1
855-666-1772
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1216 kilometers below market average!
2018 Acura RDX White Diamond Pearl Tech SH-AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V
Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information System warning, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!"
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms well built, high quality and very satisfied come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1