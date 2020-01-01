Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1216 kilometers below market average!



2018 Acura RDX White Diamond Pearl Tech SH-AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V



Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information System warning, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.



Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!"





No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!





Reviews:

* Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms well built, high quality and very satisfied come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

Rain sensor wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats Exterior Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Satellite Radio

MP3 CD Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Navigation System

Power Lift Gates

Illuminated Visor Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.