2018 Audi A4

To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.
Includes Convenience Package, Rear View Camera, Power Sunroof, A/C, Climate Control, Rain Sensors, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Split Folding Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Brilliant Black on Black. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: • No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms • 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician • Complimentary CarFax report • 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance • Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9% • 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!
