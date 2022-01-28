Menu
2018 Audi A4

52,678 KM

Details Description Features

$35,500

+ tax & licensing
$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv + S-Line Pkg | Nav | Rear Cam

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv + S-Line Pkg | Nav | Rear Cam

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

52,678KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8166394
  • Stock #: audi011520
  • VIN: WAUENAF42JA011520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # audi011520
  • Mileage 52,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes quattro with S-Line Sport Package, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, All Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Rain Sensors, Satellite Radio, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Security System, Fog Lights, Split Folding Rear Seats, Power Steering, Alloy Wheels and MUCH more. Colour: Scuba Blue Metallic on Black. Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family-owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Courtesy Lights
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

