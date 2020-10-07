Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q5

65,044 KM

Details Description Features

$39,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv + Pano Roof | Nav | Side Assist

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv + Pano Roof | Nav | Side Assist

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 6176382
  2. 6176382
  3. 6176382
  4. 6176382
  5. 6176382
  6. 6176382
  7. 6176382
  8. 6176382
  9. 6176382
  10. 6176382
  11. 6176382
  12. 6176382
  13. 6176382
  14. 6176382
  15. 6176382
  16. 6176382
  17. 6176382
  18. 6176382
  19. 6176382
  20. 6176382
Contact Seller

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

65,044KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6176382
  • Stock #: 017441
  • VIN: WA1ENAFY0J2017441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 017441
  • Mileage 65,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes Driver Assistance Package, Heated Rear Seats, S-Line Sport Package, A/C, Dual Climate Control, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Rain Sensors, Rearview Camera, Fog Lights, Advanced Key, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Split Folding Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Daytona Grey Pearl Effect on Black. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: • No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms • 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician • Complimentary CarFax report • 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance • Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9% • 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T T...
 77,123 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 69,409 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 158,203 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory