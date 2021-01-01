Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q7

59,703 KM

Details Description Features

$51,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,500

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q7

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik + Adapt Cruise | Lane Assist | Xenons

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik + Adapt Cruise | Lane Assist | Xenons

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 6354125
  2. 6354125
  3. 6354125
  4. 6354125
  5. 6354125
  6. 6354125
  7. 6354125
  8. 6354125
  9. 6354125
  10. 6354125
  11. 6354125
  12. 6354125
  13. 6354125
  14. 6354125
  15. 6354125
  16. 6354125
  17. 6354125
  18. 6354125
  19. 6354125
  20. 6354125
Contact Seller
Audi Certified Pre-Owned

Audi Certified Pre-Owned

To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.

$51,500

+ taxes & licensing

59,703KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6354125
  • Stock #: 000104
  • VIN: WA1VAAF78JD000104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 000104
  • Mileage 59,703 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes Driver Assistance Package, Luxury Package, A/C, Dual Climate Control, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Rain Sensors, Fog Lights, Advanced Key, Back Up Camera, Daytime Running Lights, Navigation System, Lane Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Split Folding Seats, Leather Interior, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Orca Black Metallic on Black. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: • No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms • 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician • Complimentary CarFax report • 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance • Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9% • 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 59,703 KM
$51,500 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Te...
 65,068 KM
$40,500 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A3 2.0T Te...
 65,840 KM
$28,750 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory