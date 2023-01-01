$37,000+ tax & licensing
905-579-0010
2018 Audi S3
Sedan 2.0T Technik + Red Calipers | Carbon Fiber
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Audi Certified Pre-Owned
To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.
$37,000
- Listing ID: 10468455
- Stock #: audi085311
- VIN: WAUF1GFF5J1085311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,376 KM
Vehicle Description
Located at Audi Durham!
Includes Advanced Handling Package, Black Optics Package, Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Fiber Mirrors, Carbon Fiber Spoiler, All Wheel Drive, Climate Control, Convenience Lighting Package, Courtesy Lights, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Adjustable Seat, Rain Sensor Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Sunroof, Security System, Split folding Rear Seats and MUCH more. Colour: Daytona Grey Pearl Effect on Black.
Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes:
No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms
Comprehensive Inspection performed by a Master Audi Technician
Complimentary CarFax report
24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance
Exclusive Financing Options
3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.
Please call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!
*Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing Fee
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Trim
Additional Features
