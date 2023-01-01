Menu
2018 Audi S3

89,376 KM

Details

$37,000

+ tax & licensing
$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2018 Audi S3

2018 Audi S3

Sedan 2.0T Technik + Red Calipers | Carbon Fiber

2018 Audi S3

Sedan 2.0T Technik + Red Calipers | Carbon Fiber

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Audi Certified Pre-Owned

Audi Certified Pre-Owned

To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.

$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

89,376KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10468455
  • Stock #: audi085311
  • VIN: WAUF1GFF5J1085311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # audi085311
  • Mileage 89,376 KM

Vehicle Description

Located at Audi Durham!

Includes Advanced Handling Package, Black Optics Package, Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Fiber Mirrors, Carbon Fiber Spoiler, All Wheel Drive, Climate Control, Convenience Lighting Package, Courtesy Lights, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Adjustable Seat, Rain Sensor Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Sunroof, Security System, Split folding Rear Seats and MUCH more. Colour: Daytona Grey Pearl Effect on Black.

Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes:

No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms
Comprehensive Inspection performed by a Master Audi Technician
Complimentary CarFax report
24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance
Exclusive Financing Options
3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.

Please call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

*Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing Fee

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

