Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi S4

49,581 KM

Details Description Features

$47,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,500

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2018 Audi S4

2018 Audi S4

3.0T Progressiv + Nav | Rear Cam | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi S4

3.0T Progressiv + Nav | Rear Cam | Sunroof

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 6176388
  2. 6176388
  3. 6176388
  4. 6176388
  5. 6176388
  6. 6176388
  7. 6176388
  8. 6176388
  9. 6176388
  10. 6176388
  11. 6176388
  12. 6176388
  13. 6176388
  14. 6176388
  15. 6176388
  16. 6176388
  17. 6176388
  18. 6176388
  19. 6176388
  20. 6176388
Contact Seller
Audi Certified Pre-Owned

Audi Certified Pre-Owned

To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.

$47,500

+ taxes & licensing

49,581KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6176388
  • Stock #: 033714
  • VIN: WAUB4AF47JA033714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 033714
  • Mileage 49,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes Carbon Atlas Inlays, quattro w/ Sport Differential, Red Brake Calipers, 19" Spoke Cavo Design Wheels, A/C, Dual Climate Control, Power Sunroof, Rain Sensors, Rearview Camera, Fog Lights, Advanced Key, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Split Folding Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Mythos Black Metallic on Black. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: • No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms • 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician • Complimentary CarFax report • 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance • Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9% • 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T T...
 77,123 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 69,409 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 158,203 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory