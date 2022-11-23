Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi S4

76,732 KM

Details Description Features

$43,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,000

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2018 Audi S4

2018 Audi S4

3.0T Technik + Side Assist | 19" Wheels | Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi S4

3.0T Technik + Side Assist | 19" Wheels | Nav

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
Audi Certified Pre-Owned

Audi Certified Pre-Owned

To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.

$43,000

+ taxes & licensing

76,732KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9355168
  • Stock #: audi142698
  • VIN: WAUC4AF44JA142698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # audi142698
  • Mileage 76,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes Heated Steering Wheel, Virtual Cockpit, 19" Wheels, Side Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Keyless Entry, Dual Climate Control, Rain Sensors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Xenon Headlights, Cruise Control, Leather Interior, Split Folding Rear Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Brilliant Black on Black. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician Complimentary CarFax report 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 96,825 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 103,280 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 2.5L...
 49,993 KM
$30,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory