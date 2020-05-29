Menu
$41,500

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Audi S5 Coupe

2018 Audi S5 Coupe

3.0T Progressiv + Nav | Pano Roof | Rear Camera

2018 Audi S5 Coupe

3.0T Progressiv + Nav | Pano Roof | Rear Camera

Location

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

$41,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,108KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5114690
  • Stock #: 002103
  • VIN: WAUP4AF51JA002103
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Includes Carbon Atlas Inlays, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Navigation System, Rearview Camera, A/C, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Backup Sensors, Rain Sensors, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, Cruise Control, Xenon Headlights, Split Folding Seats, Tinted Windows, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Ibis White on Black. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: • No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms • 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician • Complimentary CarFax report • 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance • Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9% • 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today! *Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing Fee

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

