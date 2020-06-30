Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

54,959 KM

Details Description Features

$48,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2018 Audi S5 Sportback

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik + Virt Cockpit | B & O | Adapt Cruise

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik + Virt Cockpit | B & O | Adapt Cruise

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 5322161
  2. 5322161
  3. 5322161
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5322161
  • Stock #: 015777
  • VIN: WAUC4CF56JA015777

$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

54,959KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 015777
  • Mileage 54,959 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes Carbon Atlas Inlays, quattro w/ Sport Differential, Head Up Display, Red Brake Calipers, Advanced Driver Assistance Package, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Navigation System, Rearview Camera, A/C, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, DVD Player, Advanced Key, Backup Sensors, Rain Sensors, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, Adaptive Cruise Control, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Split Folding Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Mythos Black on Magma Red. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: • No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms • 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician • Complimentary CarFax report • 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance • Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9% • 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today! *Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing Fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 132,051 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 56,936 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
2015 Porsche Macan 3...
 61,111 KM
$47,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory