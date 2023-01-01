$39,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik + 21" Wheels | Nav | Rear Cam
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$39,900
- Listing ID: 9845771
- Stock #: audi242813
- VIN: WA1C4AFY4J2242813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,883 KM
Vehicle Description
Located at Audi Durham!
Call us at 877-889-5034 or email us at audisales@owasco.com
Includes Carbon Atlas Inlay, Red Brake Calipers, 21" Wheels, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Memory Seats, Dual Climate Control, Rain Sensors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Xenon Headlights, Cruise Control, Leather Interior, Split Folding Rear Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Daytona Gray Pearl Effect on Black.
Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.
Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
