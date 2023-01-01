Menu
2018 Audi SQ5

114,883 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2018 Audi SQ5

2018 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik + 21" Wheels | Nav | Rear Cam

2018 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik + 21" Wheels | Nav | Rear Cam

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

114,883KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9845771
  Stock #: audi242813
  VIN: WA1C4AFY4J2242813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # audi242813
  • Mileage 114,883 KM

Vehicle Description

Located at Audi Durham!
Call us at 877-889-5034 or email us at audisales@owasco.com

Includes Carbon Atlas Inlay, Red Brake Calipers, 21" Wheels, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Memory Seats, Dual Climate Control, Rain Sensors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Xenon Headlights, Cruise Control, Leather Interior, Split Folding Rear Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Daytona Gray Pearl Effect on Black.


Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.

Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

