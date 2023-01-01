2018 Audi SQ5

$39,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 4 , 8 8 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9845771

9845771 Stock #: audi242813

audi242813 VIN: WA1C4AFY4J2242813

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl Effect

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # audi242813

Mileage 114,883 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer Trip Odometer Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Electronic Compass Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Convenience Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.