Menu
Account
Sign In
RS! One of a Kind! Arrive in Style! Do Not Miss Out! Top Features Premium Bang & Olufsen Audio Rear View Camera Blind Spot Detection Navigation System Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth Phone Connectivity Digital Cockpit Push Button Start and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2018 Audi TT

113,764 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi TT

RS Coupe 2.5L RS! One of a Kind! Do Not Miss Out!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi TT

RS Coupe 2.5L RS! One of a Kind! Do Not Miss Out!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,764KM
VIN WUACSAFV5J1902934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # opc902934
  • Mileage 113,764 KM

Vehicle Description

RS! One of a Kind! Arrive in Style! Do Not Miss Out!

Top Features

Premium Bang & Olufsen Audio
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Navigation System
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
Digital Cockpit
Push Button Start

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 What a Deal for Electric! Great kms! for sale in Whitby, ON
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 What a Deal for Electric! Great kms! 31,669 KM $34,799 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 3.0L Leather Interior! Sunroof! Premium Audio! for sale in Whitby, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 3.0L Leather Interior! Sunroof! Premium Audio! 49,430 KM $52,799 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L Highline! Great kms! Factory Warranty! for sale in Whitby, ON
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L Highline! Great kms! Factory Warranty! 13,960 KM $45,899 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2018 Audi TT