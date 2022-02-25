$37,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-579-0010
2018 BMW 4 Series
2.0L 430i xDrive Gran Coupe
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
$37,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8374707
- Stock #: G96118
- VIN: wba4j3c58jbg96118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # G96118
- Mileage 25,772 KM
Vehicle Description
M Sport! Heads Up Display! One-Owner! Local Trade-In! Top Features Tinted Windows Rear View Camera Premium Audio Navigation Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Xenon Headlights Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.