2018 BMW 4 Series

25,772 KM

Details Description Features

$37,988

+ tax & licensing
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2.0L 430i xDrive Gran Coupe

Location

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

25,772KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8374707
  Stock #: G96118
  VIN: wba4j3c58jbg96118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # G96118
  • Mileage 25,772 KM

Vehicle Description

M Sport! Heads Up Display! One-Owner! Local Trade-In! Top Features Tinted Windows Rear View Camera Premium Audio Navigation Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Xenon Headlights Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

