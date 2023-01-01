$25,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-579-0010
2018 BMW X1
2.0L xDrive! Clean Carfax! Safety Included!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
- Listing ID: 10498455
- Stock #: opcK31792
- VIN: WBXHT3C35J5K31792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,036 KM
Vehicle Description
xDrive! Clean Carfax! Safety Included!
Top Features
Navigation System
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Drive Mode Selector
and so much more!
AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!
Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!
