Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X1

74,036 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X1

2018 BMW X1

2.0L xDrive! Clean Carfax! Safety Included!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X1

2.0L xDrive! Clean Carfax! Safety Included!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 10498455
  2. 10498455
  3. 10498455
  4. 10498455
  5. 10498455
  6. 10498455
  7. 10498455
  8. 10498455
  9. 10498455
  10. 10498455
  11. 10498455
  12. 10498455
  13. 10498455
  14. 10498455
  15. 10498455
  16. 10498455
  17. 10498455
  18. 10498455
  19. 10498455
  20. 10498455
  21. 10498455
  22. 10498455
  23. 10498455
  24. 10498455
Contact Seller

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,036KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10498455
  • Stock #: opcK31792
  • VIN: WBXHT3C35J5K31792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opcK31792
  • Mileage 74,036 KM

Vehicle Description

xDrive! Clean Carfax! Safety Included!

Top Features

Navigation System
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Drive Mode Selector

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2020 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 26,410 KM
$44,000 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Tigu...
 26,498 KM
$38,988 + tax & lic
2021 Acura TLX 2.0L ...
 12,542 KM
$43,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory