40e! 4 New Tires! Safety Included! Top Features Heads Up Display Premium Harmon Kardon Audio Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Navigation System Push Button Start Rear View Camera Bluetooth Phone Connectivity and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2018 BMW X5

62,557 KM

Details Description Features

$38,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5

2.0L Hybrid! 40e! 4 New Tires! Safety Included!

2018 BMW X5

2.0L Hybrid! 40e! 4 New Tires! Safety Included!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

62,557KM
Used
VIN 5UXKT0C52J0W03166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,557 KM

Vehicle Description

40e! 4 New Tires! Safety Included!

Top Features

Heads Up Display
Premium Harmon Kardon Audio
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Navigation System
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Interior

Rear View Camera

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Heads-Up Display

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2018 BMW X5