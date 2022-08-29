Menu
2018 Buick Enclave

70,538 KM

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2018 Buick Enclave

2018 Buick Enclave

3.6L Essence

2018 Buick Enclave

3.6L Essence

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

70,538KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9283999
  • Stock #: 197730
  • VIN: 5GAERBKW2JJ197730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! One Owner! Local Trade-In! Top Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Sunroof Blind Spot Detection Satellite Radio Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Port 7 Passenger and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

