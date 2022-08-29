$32,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-579-0010
2018 Buick Enclave
3.6L Essence
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$32,988
- Listing ID: 9283999
- Stock #: 197730
- VIN: 5GAERBKW2JJ197730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,538 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CarFax! One Owner! Local Trade-In! Top Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Sunroof Blind Spot Detection Satellite Radio Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Port 7 Passenger and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!
Vehicle Features
