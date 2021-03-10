2018 Chevrolet Camaro

$22,988 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 2 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6738044

6738044 Stock #: 191435

191435 VIN: 1G1FB1RX5J0191435

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 191435

Mileage 120,298 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience remote start Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet

