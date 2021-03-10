Menu
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

120,298 KM

$22,988

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

3.6L LT

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

120,298KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6738044
  • Stock #: 191435
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RX5J0191435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 191435
  • Mileage 120,298 KM

Vehicle Description

RS Package! Clean CarFax! Sunroof! Top Features Sunroof Bluetooth Fog Lights Drive Mode Selector Push Button Start Remote Start Rearview Camera Steering Wheel Controls and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
remote start
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

