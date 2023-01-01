$34,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
68,997KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9740383
- Stock #: 32255A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LM9JS282902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,997 KM
Vehicle Description
DIESEL
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
