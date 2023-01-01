Menu
2018 Dodge Ram 1500

68,997 KM

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Whitby Toyota

905-668-4792

SLT

Location

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

68,997KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9740383
  • Stock #: 32255A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM9JS282902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,997 KM

Vehicle Description

DIESEL

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

