2018 Ford F-150

46,845 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

5.0L

5.0L

Location

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

46,845KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6424348
  • Stock #: B06476
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E50JFB06476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B06476
  • Mileage 46,845 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner & Clean CarFax! Pano Roof, Sport & Leather! Top Features: Fog Lights Sunroof Navigation System Tinted Windows Rearview Camera Bluetooth and SO much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

