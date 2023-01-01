Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

120,600 KM

$36,988

+ tax & licensing
$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L All Terrain! 4 New Tires! Clean CarFax!

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L All Terrain! 4 New Tires! Clean CarFax!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

120,600KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10483338
  Stock #: opc460385
  VIN: 3GTU2NEC8JG460385

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # opc460385
  Mileage 120,600 KM

Vehicle Description

All Terrain! 4 New Tires! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Top Features

Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Premium Bose Audio
Remote Start
Leather Interior
Bi-Xenons
Sunroof
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

