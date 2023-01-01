$36,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-579-0010
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
5.3L All Terrain! 4 New Tires! Clean CarFax!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$36,988
- Listing ID: 10483338
- Stock #: opc460385
- VIN: 3GTU2NEC8JG460385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,600 KM
Vehicle Description
All Terrain! 4 New Tires! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!
Top Features
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Premium Bose Audio
Remote Start
Leather Interior
Bi-Xenons
Sunroof
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
and so much more!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Vehicle Features
