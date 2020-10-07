Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

46,250 KM

$42,988

$42,988

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L Crew Cab SLT

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L Crew Cab SLT

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$42,988

46,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6032532
  • Stock #: 115114
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC6JG115114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 115114
  • Mileage 46,250 KM

Vehicle Description

All Terrain Package w/ All Options! Clean CarFax! Top Features Rear View Camera Sunroof Bi-Xenon Headlights Steering Wheel Controls Remote Start Fog Lights Navigation System Bluetooth and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

