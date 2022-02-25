Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

116,193 KM

Details Description Features

$34,988

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L SLE

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L SLE

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

116,193KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8442300
  • Stock #: 475896
  • VIN: 3gtu2mec6jg475896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 475896
  • Mileage 116,193 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires! One-Owner! Local Trade! Top Features Navigation Rear View Camera Tinted Windows Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Cloth Interior Remote Start Xenon Headlights and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

