2018 GMC Terrain

Denali! Locally Owned! Leather Interior! Top Features Premium Bose Audio Navigation System 360 Camera Remote Start Lane Departure Warning Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Drive Mode Selector and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

121,832 KM

$24,399

+ tax & licensing
2.0L Denali! Locally Owned! Leather Interior!

2.0L Denali! Locally Owned! Leather Interior!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

VIN 3GKALXEX3jL227301

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc227301
  • Mileage 121,832 KM

Denali! Locally Owned! Leather Interior!

Top Features

Premium Bose Audio
Navigation System
360 Camera
Remote Start
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Drive Mode Selector

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

All Wheel Drive

remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Leather Interior

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Lane Departure Warning

Premium Audio

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
