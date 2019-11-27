Menu
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 4381704
  2. 4381704
$29,300

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,923KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4381704
  • Stock #: US2537
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F96JA801720
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Recent Arrival!

2018 Honda Accord Black Touring FWD CVT I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged

Priced to bring you the Best Value, Leather.

Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!"


No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

