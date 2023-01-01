Menu
2018 Honda Civic

69,604 KM

Details Description Features

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan 2.0L Driver Assist! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan 2.0L Driver Assist! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

69,604KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10498458
  • Stock #: opc032422
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F69JH032422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc032422
  • Mileage 69,604 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assist! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Top Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Remote Start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Digital Cockpit

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

