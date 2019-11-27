Recent Arrival! Odometer is 598 kilometers below market average!



2018 Honda Civic White Si FWD 6-Speed Manual 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V



Priced to bring you the Best Value, Cloth.



* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Satellite Radio

MP3 CD Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio

Navigation System

Cloth Interior

Driver Side Airbag

