Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 4381698
  2. 4381698
Contact Seller

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,306KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4381698
  • Stock #: US2556
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E53JH200090
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 598 kilometers below market average!

2018 Honda Civic White Si FWD 6-Speed Manual 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V

Priced to bring you the Best Value, Cloth.

Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!"


No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!


Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Whitby Oshawa Honda

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 101,257 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Odyssey 4...
 57,133 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord
 21,457 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-666-XXXX

(click to show)

855-666-1772

Send A Message