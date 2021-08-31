$49,900 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 8 4 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7826799

7826799 Stock #: US8695

US8695 VIN: SHHFK8G36JU300193

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # US8695

Mileage 33,842 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Tachometer Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Additional Features Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.