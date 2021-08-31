Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

33,842 KM

Details Description Features

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

type r

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

type r

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 7826799
  2. 7826799
  3. 7826799
  4. 7826799
Contact Seller

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

33,842KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7826799
  • Stock #: US8695
  • VIN: SHHFK8G36JU300193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # US8695
  • Mileage 33,842 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Honda Civic Type R Crystal Black Pearl FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V Good Credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? No Problem! Our credit specialists can get you approved!, Priced to bring you the Best Value, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Navigation System, Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio, Wheels: 20 Piano Black Aluminum-Alloy. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Whitby Oshawa Honda

2015 Honda Accord
 58,163 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
 89,054 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V
 20,725 KM
$39,300 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

Call Dealer

855-666-XXXX

(click to show)

855-666-1772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory