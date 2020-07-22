Menu
2018 Honda Clarity

9,973 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2018 Honda Clarity

2018 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid Touring Sedan

2018 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid Touring Sedan

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

9,973KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5690199
  • Stock #: US4904
  • VIN: JHMZC5F3XJC800820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,973 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid White Touring FWD CVT 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV20 Priced to bring you the Best Value, 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV20. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

