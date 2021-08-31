Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

54,401 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

54,401KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8032978
  • Stock #: US8693
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H20JH112180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Stock # US8693
  • Mileage 54,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Have You Considered a New 2022 CR-V? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $90.88 / 3.99% APR 60 Months Recent Arrival! Odometer is 17321 kilometers below market average! 2018 Honda CR-V Gray LX AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!, AWD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

