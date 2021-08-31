+ taxes & licensing
855-666-1772
300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1
855-666-1772
+ taxes & licensing
Have You Considered a New 2022 CR-V? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $90.88 / 3.99% APR 60 Months Recent Arrival! Odometer is 17321 kilometers below market average! 2018 Honda CR-V Gray LX AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!, AWD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1