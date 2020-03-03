Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Odyssey

3.5L Touring Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Odyssey

3.5L Touring Auto

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 4714566
  2. 4714566
  3. 4714566
Contact Seller

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,822KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4714566
  • Stock #: 507235
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H89JB507235
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Fully Loaded w/ All Options!!! One Owner & Clean CarFax!!! Top Features - Sunroof - Alloy Wheels - Fog Light - Cruise Control - Remote Start - Bluetooth - Satellite Radio - Navigation - Rearview Camera - Rear Entertainment and much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Safety
  • Fog Lights
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 37,750 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 34,381 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 69,869 KM
$22,488 + tax & lic
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Send A Message