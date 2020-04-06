Menu
2018 Jayco Jay Flight

Slx

2018 Jayco Jay Flight

Slx

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$22,935

  • Listing ID: 4858200
  • Stock #: 5294A
  • VIN: 1UJBJ0BS9J17M0064
Travel Trailer

*USED* 2018 Jayco Jay Flight SLX 29QBS Sleeps 8 – 10 People Black tank flush Second fresh water tank (80-gallon total capacity) Large main entry door grab handle* 8-cubic-foot refrigerator with stainless front (18-cubic-foot residential refrigerator in 38BHDS and 38FDDS) Large 50/50 kitchen sink with pullout faucet Upgraded kitchen sink with cover and drying rack Contact Owasco RV for more details: 905-697-0678 Please note that product information, pricing and photos are as accurate as possible. Prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. All noted Canadian dollars are subject to applicable Licensing fees and Taxes. *Plus HST and Licensing*

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

