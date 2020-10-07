+ taxes & licensing
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
*Ex-Rental* 2018 Jayco Melbourne 24L C Class Motorhome Sleeps up to 6 with 1 slide-out Walk around queen bed 14’ awning 8 cu. ft. fridge 300 lb. overhead bunk capacity Large u-dinette *Plus PDI, Admin, Security Registration* Please note that product information, pricing and photos are as accurate as possible. Prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. All noted Canadian dollars are subject to applicable Licensing fees and Taxes. Contact Owasco RV for more details: 905-697-0678
