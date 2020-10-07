Menu
2018 Jayco Melbourne

45,225 KM

Details

$104,900

+ tax & licensing
$104,900

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2018 Jayco Melbourne

2018 Jayco Melbourne

24L

2018 Jayco Melbourne

24L

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$104,900

+ taxes & licensing

45,225KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6139794
  Stock #: 4810

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Class C Motorhome
  Mileage 45,225 KM

Vehicle Description

*Ex-Rental* 2018 Jayco Melbourne 24L C Class Motorhome Sleeps up to 6 with 1 slide-out Walk around queen bed 14’ awning 8 cu. ft. fridge 300 lb. overhead bunk capacity Large u-dinette *Plus PDI, Admin, Security Registration* Please note that product information, pricing and photos are as accurate as possible. Prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. All noted Canadian dollars are subject to applicable Licensing fees and Taxes. Contact Owasco RV for more details: 905-697-0678

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

