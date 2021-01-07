Menu
2018 Kia Sedona

56,202 KM

Details

$19,488

+ tax & licensing
$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

3.3L LX FWD

3.3L LX FWD

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

56,202KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6567401
  • Stock #: 401822
  • VIN: KNDMB5C12J6401822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 401822
  • Mileage 56,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Local Trade In! Top Features Bluetooth Apple Carplay/Android Auto Rearview Camera Steering Wheel Controls Satellite Radio and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

