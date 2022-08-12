Menu
2018 Kia Sedona

110,579 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2018 Kia Sedona

2018 Kia Sedona

3.3L LX

2018 Kia Sedona

3.3L LX

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

110,579KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8975101
  Stock #: 371280
  VIN: KNDMB5C15J6371280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 371280
  • Mileage 110,579 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Local Trade-In! Top Features Rearview Camera Bi-Xenon Headlights Bluetooth Phone Connectivity Cruise Control Power Exterior Mirrors Air Conditioning and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-XXXX

905-579-0010

