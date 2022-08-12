2018 Kia Sedona

$25,988 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 5 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8975101

8975101 Stock #: 371280

371280 VIN: KNDMB5C15J6371280

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 371280

Mileage 110,579 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Safety Rear View Camera Interior Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.